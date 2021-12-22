Leon County, State of Florida reach settlement, $3.5 million fine for vaccine requirement dismissed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County government says it has reached a settlement with the State of Florida that will dismiss the county’s $3.5 million fine for requiring employee vaccinations.

Leon County enacted a vaccine mandate for county employees in July and was fined by the Florida Department of Health after firing employees who did not get vaccinated or receive an exemption from the county.

“The County strongly contends that our employee vaccination requirement was not only completely legally justifiable at the time, but was also a necessary and responsible action to take to protect our employees and protect the public,” County Commissioner Vince Long said in a press release on Tuesday.

The county says when House Bill 1 went into effect on November 18, which prohibits the county from requiring employee vaccinations as a condition of employment, the mandate was dropped.

Leon County says as part of the settlement agreement, which was reached on December 17, no monetary penalties or fines will be imposed on the county. Additionally, the county says, employees who were fired for not complying with the vaccine mandate may be considered for re-employment. Previous non-compliance with the vaccine mandate will not be considered.

You can read the full settlement agreement below or by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.