Advertisement

Leon County, State of Florida reach settlement, $3.5 million fine for vaccine requirement dismissed

AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File(Matt Rourke | AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County government says it has reached a settlement with the State of Florida that will dismiss the county’s $3.5 million fine for requiring employee vaccinations.

Leon County enacted a vaccine mandate for county employees in July and was fined by the Florida Department of Health after firing employees who did not get vaccinated or receive an exemption from the county.

“The County strongly contends that our employee vaccination requirement was not only completely legally justifiable at the time, but was also a necessary and responsible action to take to protect our employees and protect the public,” County Commissioner Vince Long said in a press release on Tuesday.

The county says when House Bill 1 went into effect on November 18, which prohibits the county from requiring employee vaccinations as a condition of employment, the mandate was dropped.

Leon County says as part of the settlement agreement, which was reached on December 17, no monetary penalties or fines will be imposed on the county. Additionally, the county says, employees who were fired for not complying with the vaccine mandate may be considered for re-employment. Previous non-compliance with the vaccine mandate will not be considered.

You can read the full settlement agreement below or by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs on desk
GBI: 7 arrested after home invasion, aggravated assault in Cairo
Jamie Hall was on a duck hunting trip with eight members of his family when tornadoes destroyed...
Funeral arrangements made for Tallahassee man found dead after tornado outbreak
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 20, 2021
Leon County re-institutes mask mandates for county employees due to rise in cases, positivity percentage due to Omicron variant
Florida Supreme Court building
Florida Supreme Court agrees to take up Marsy’s Law case

Latest News

With just four days left before Christmas, shoppers in Thomasville, including Florida Governor...
Last-minute shoppers continuing search for perfect gifts ahead of Christmas Day
Last-minute shoppers continuing search for perfect gifts ahead of Christmas Day
Mike's Tuesday Evening Forecast: December 21, 2021
Mike's Tuesday Evening Forecast: December 21, 2021
TMH reports six cases of the Omicron variant, first cases confirmed in Leon County