Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Thursday, Dec. 23

It was feeling a lot like Christmas on Thursday morning, but will it still feel that way...
It was feeling a lot like Christmas on Thursday morning, but will it still feel that way Christmas morning? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was feeling a lot like “Christmas Eve eve” in the Big Bend and South Georgia with at least one location at the freezing mark as of 5 a.m. Thursday. A clear sky and a calm wind allowed for temperatures to tumble during the night with patchy frost developing in some locations. Temperatures will climb after dawn to the 40s by 9 a.m. and to the 50s by noon. Highs temperatures will climb into the 60s for Thursday with a sunny sky.

Lows will likely dip to the upper 30s inland Friday morning with a mostly sunny sky during the day. Temperatures will begin to moderate with the high reaching near 70.

High pressure, which helped keep the weather quiet and dry, is forecast to move east into the Atlantic Friday into Saturday. The clockwise flow will bring a southerly flow by Christmas morning. Instead of lows in the 30s, or even the normal 40s, they will be closer to 50 degrees Saturday morning with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Christmas Day with a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will increase Sunday with a morning low in the upper 50s to near 60 and highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will not deviate much from the aforementioned numbers starting Monday, but the southerly flow and warmer temperatures will bring a very slight to slight chance of a shower by Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an armed robbery from Nov. 24 at the...
Leon County deputies release surveillance photos of robbery suspect
Joseph Moore stands for a portrait at a park in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021....
He wore a wire, risked his life to expose who was in the KKK
TMH reports six cases of the Omicron variant, first cases confirmed in Leon County
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
Leon County, State of Florida reach settlement, $3.5 million fine for vaccine requirement dismissed

Latest News

It was feeling a lot like Christmas on Thursday morning, but will it still feel that way...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Thursday, Dec. 23
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
Rob’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: Dec. 22, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: Dec. 22, 2021
Mike's Tuesday Evening Forecast: December 21, 2021
Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: December 21, 2021