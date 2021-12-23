Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Thursday, Dec. 23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was feeling a lot like “Christmas Eve eve” in the Big Bend and South Georgia with at least one location at the freezing mark as of 5 a.m. Thursday. A clear sky and a calm wind allowed for temperatures to tumble during the night with patchy frost developing in some locations. Temperatures will climb after dawn to the 40s by 9 a.m. and to the 50s by noon. Highs temperatures will climb into the 60s for Thursday with a sunny sky.

Lows will likely dip to the upper 30s inland Friday morning with a mostly sunny sky during the day. Temperatures will begin to moderate with the high reaching near 70.

High pressure, which helped keep the weather quiet and dry, is forecast to move east into the Atlantic Friday into Saturday. The clockwise flow will bring a southerly flow by Christmas morning. Instead of lows in the 30s, or even the normal 40s, they will be closer to 50 degrees Saturday morning with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Christmas Day with a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will increase Sunday with a morning low in the upper 50s to near 60 and highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will not deviate much from the aforementioned numbers starting Monday, but the southerly flow and warmer temperatures will bring a very slight to slight chance of a shower by Wednesday.

