Havana hosts community Christmas celebration

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - Christmas came early for Havana residents this year.

Local church leaders organized a community Christmas celebration to make sure every kid had a gift in hand.

Thanks to donations from the community, 8-year-old Caleb Browning got several Christmas goodies.

“A big thing of legos, a hoodie and some gloves,” Browning said.

There are still a few more items on his wishlist.

“iPhone 13, a computer and a hoverboard,” Browning said.

While the Havana community might not spring for Browning to get a new iPhone, they’re happy to do what they can.

“We’re fortunate enough to give,” Havana resident Daniel Govea said. “And it feels good to be part of the community and sharing.”

Govea doesn’t have kids of his own, so he splurged on a bunch of presents for any child who needed one this year.

“You see so many people in need,” Govea said. “And the Christmas spirit is just seeing everybody helping each other and shoring each other up.”

In a tight-knit community like Havana, sticking together is important.

“I think that doing these celebrations like this as you can see brings us all together,” Gadsden County Sheriff Chaplain Jimmy Salters said.

Volunteers hope to instill the love of giving in the next generation.

“For the kids to see us giving, maybe that will help them in years to come,” volunteer Judy Hicks said. “To know how to give and just remember that someone gave to them so they can give back to the community also.”

