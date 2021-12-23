Advertisement

The Kearney Center hosts a night of remembrance for the homeless lives lost over the past year

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Honoring lives lost.

The Kearney Center teamed up with the Big Bend Continuum of Care Tuesday evening to hold a ceremony remembering individuals facing homelessness that have lost their lives.

The ceremony was purposely held on the winter solstice as it is called the longest night. It was a way to remember those who have lost their lives living in homelessness.

They lit candles and had a moment of silence as well as rehearsed poems and words of encouragement and remembrance were shared throughout the ceremony as each client’s name was read. Those close to those that past even got a chance to say goodbye and get some closure.

“I think it’s bittersweet. It’s one of those things where you’re glad someone has the opportunity to acknowledge their friends and to remember them but it’s also sad because you know that they are no longer here with us but we just hope that they are in a better place,” explained Big Bend Continuum of Care Executive Director Johnna Coleman.

After the ceremony some of the clients were given free Christmas bags with food, drinks and snacks donated by the Humanists group.

The event letting those who suffer from homelessness know they are cared for and bring awareness that people will still be sleeping on the streets on the longest night of the year.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an armed robbery from Nov. 24 at the...
Leon County deputies release surveillance photos of robbery suspect
Joseph Moore stands for a portrait at a park in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021....
He wore a wire, risked his life to expose who was in the KKK
TMH reports six cases of the Omicron variant, first cases confirmed in Leon County
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
Leon County, State of Florida reach settlement, $3.5 million fine for vaccine requirement dismissed
Florida Supreme Court building
Florida Supreme Court agrees to take up Marsy’s Law case

Latest News

Dozens of families were served during TCAC Frenchtown toy giveaway.
TCAC and Power of People partner with the Florida PAC to host a toy giveaway in Frenchtown
Academy Sports, Tallahassee PAL, Pat Watkins and Amari Gainer team up to sponsor kids to go...
FSU football’s Amari Gainer and Pat Watkins partner with TPD to give kids a surprise shopping spree
Tallahassee Urban League hosts food giveaway, serves 300 families
Tallahassee Urban League hosts food giveaway, serves 300 families
Tallahassee Urban League hosts food giveaway, serves 300 families
Tallahassee Urban League hosts food giveaway, serves 300 families