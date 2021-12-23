The Kearney Center hosts a night of remembrance for the homeless lives lost over the past year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Honoring lives lost.

The Kearney Center teamed up with the Big Bend Continuum of Care Tuesday evening to hold a ceremony remembering individuals facing homelessness that have lost their lives.

The ceremony was purposely held on the winter solstice as it is called the longest night. It was a way to remember those who have lost their lives living in homelessness.

They lit candles and had a moment of silence as well as rehearsed poems and words of encouragement and remembrance were shared throughout the ceremony as each client’s name was read. Those close to those that past even got a chance to say goodbye and get some closure.

“I think it’s bittersweet. It’s one of those things where you’re glad someone has the opportunity to acknowledge their friends and to remember them but it’s also sad because you know that they are no longer here with us but we just hope that they are in a better place,” explained Big Bend Continuum of Care Executive Director Johnna Coleman.

After the ceremony some of the clients were given free Christmas bags with food, drinks and snacks donated by the Humanists group.

The event letting those who suffer from homelessness know they are cared for and bring awareness that people will still be sleeping on the streets on the longest night of the year.

