TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Did you lose a pig?

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says a pig has been found at the intersection of Oak Ridge Road and Lovic Road.

Deputies say to call 850-901-7946 if the pig belongs to you.

Someone lost their pig!! It was found at the intersection of Oak Ridge Road and Lovic Road. If it belongs to you, please call/text Deputy Pacchioli at 850-901-7946. #livestockunit Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.