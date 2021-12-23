Advertisement

One arrested, one in serious condition following Wednesday night stabbing

Brandon Balcom, 31, has been charged with attempted homicide and burglary with assault or...
Brandon Balcom, 31, has been charged with attempted homicide and burglary with assault or battery after stabbing a man following a verbal argument.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a 31-year-old has been taken into custody on an attempted homicide charge following a stabbing incident Wednesday night in the 1700 block of Buckingham Court.

TPD says at 8:40 p.m., a verbal argument between two men turned physical when Brandon Balcom, 31, stabbed another man and then ran into another apartment nearby, attempting to break in.

Authorities say the victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say Balcom was taken into custody without incident.

Along with attempted homicide, Balcom is also being charged with burglary with assault or battery.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an armed robbery from Nov. 24 at the...
Leon County deputies release surveillance photos of robbery suspect
Joseph Moore stands for a portrait at a park in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021....
He wore a wire, risked his life to expose who was in the KKK
TMH reports six cases of the Omicron variant, first cases confirmed in Leon County
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
Leon County, State of Florida reach settlement, $3.5 million fine for vaccine requirement dismissed

Latest News

The Tallahassee Fire Department says an overnight fire in the 10000 block of Capitola Road...
Tallahassee Fire Department investigating cause of overnight fire on Capitola Road
In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 file photo, guests arrive at Universal Orlando Resort in...
Universal Orlando reinstates mask rule as COVID cases rise
It was feeling a lot like Christmas on Thursday morning, but will it still feel that way...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Thursday, Dec. 23
It was feeling a lot like Christmas on Thursday morning, but will it still feel that way...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Thursday, Dec. 23