One arrested, one in serious condition following Wednesday night stabbing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a 31-year-old has been taken into custody on an attempted homicide charge following a stabbing incident Wednesday night in the 1700 block of Buckingham Court.

TPD says at 8:40 p.m., a verbal argument between two men turned physical when Brandon Balcom, 31, stabbed another man and then ran into another apartment nearby, attempting to break in.

Authorities say the victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Officials say Balcom was taken into custody without incident.

Along with attempted homicide, Balcom is also being charged with burglary with assault or battery.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.