Tallahassee Fire Department investigating cause of overnight fire on Capitola Road

The Tallahassee Fire Department says an overnight fire in the 10000 block of Capitola Road...
The Tallahassee Fire Department says an overnight fire in the 10000 block of Capitola Road caused $65,000 worth of damage.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says an overnight fire in the 10000 block of Capitola Road caused $65,000 worth of damage.

TFD says firefighters were dispatched to a fire at a home at 2:57 a.m. Thursday morning, with responding units finding a heavy fire located in a bedroom.

Authorities say the fire had spread into the attic and was venting through the roof.

According to TFD, no one was inside of the home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

