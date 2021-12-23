Tallahassee Urban League hosts food giveaway, serves 300 families

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food giveaway at the Tallahassee Urban League on Old Bainbridge Road was packed on Wednesday morning.

The Urban League says the event its its mission of empowering the community and helping others.

The Jesus Christ Church of the Latter Day Saints, FAMU, and many other volunteers pitched in; some were as young as 4-years-old.

Symone Brown learned about giving back, attending the event with her mother.

“I’m feeling really excited,” Brown said. “My favorite part is getting the food out of one of those baskets.”

The Urban League served about 300 families on Wednesday, starting two hours early because of the long lines.

“People started lining up about 9:30, so at 10:00 the line was backed up past Fourth Avenue, we said let’s start, so they’ve been coming every since,” Urban League President Curtis Taylor said.

They gave away everything from dish detergent and soap, to rice and soup, and even pancake mix and syrup.

“We have just about everything you can imagine in dry goods. Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, they provided the Urban League with a tractor trailer of food,” Taylor said. “We even have some of our clients in the community that we’ve served, either through housing rehab or housing counseling, that understand the importance of giving, and so they’re here today also.”

The long line of cars showed the need in the community.

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson also attended the event.

“With this pandemic, we’ve got so many of our neighbors who are going without,” Richardson said. “We want everyone to feel like they’re a part of this celebration of the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. That’s what it’s all about.”

The Urban League says they’ll continue their good works in the New Year.

