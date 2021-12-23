TCAC and Power of People partner with the Florida PAC to host a toy giveaway in Frenchtown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Giving back to the community.

Earlier today TCAC, the Florida People’s Advocacy Center and Power of People hosted a toy giveaway for families in need in Frenchtown giving some kids an opportunity to get a present they otherwise may not get.

This time of year can prove to be tough for some families that struggle to get toys for their children but thanks to Wednesday’s Frenchtown toy drive, they don’t have to worry about that.

TCAC took to the streets again Wednesday, not to protest, but to give out toys to the Frenchtown community.

“We want them to have access to goods, we want them to have access to toys and we have resources and funding,” explained TCAC and FC4TL’s Delilah Pierre. “We want to use those resources and funding to make sure people have a good holiday, a good Christmas, a good whatever you’re celebrating.”

The support making these families feel cared for and loved.

“It’s awesome, I mean there are a lot of people especially now that are going through things and to have these in the community where it’s close to people and they can just reach it easily is great and is an awesome thing,” explained Frenchtown resident Jewel Brown.

Each child got to pick the toy of their choice to have for the holidays, which evoked gracious smiles that will make your heart warm.

“My thing is that seeing their smiling faces, seeing you know them light up like that and them knowing that you have the choice of what you want and again a really nice toy,” shared TCAC and Power of People’s Trish Brown.

And for those looking to help, organizers say you don’t have to be restricted to the holidays.

“You don’t have to just wait until Christmas time to bring things so we encourage you to please continue to come to Florida PAC,’ said Florida PAC Director Miaisha Mitchell. “You see those wonderful murals on the wall, bring your donations here I will be happy to accept all year round.”

The residents believe the event helped create a pay it forward environment that can bring the community together.

“When someone does something for you it makes you feel good and it makes you wanna give that help to someone else,” shared Jewel Brown. “So it will build on to others you know, this one thing can move on.”

The organizations say they were able to help dozens of families in need with this toy drive and hope to continue to do so during this holiday season.

TCAC says they will be holding another toy giveaway Thursday at the Holton Street Apartments Complex from 3:30 to 6:30 pm.

