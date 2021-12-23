Advertisement

‘Thank you for Christmas’: Thomasville community group raises donations to give gifts to children who lost mother in car crash

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomasville community group is making sure three little girls have presents under their tree this year.

The Cane Mill Cookout Group donated presents for a local family after a tragic loss.

Last week, Amy Ingram, a mother of three, was killed in a car accident. Her family says she left a ray of sunshine wherever she went and loved her babies.

After hearing about the accident, the Cane Mill Cookout Group knew they needed to step in to help.

“We have good communities, we’ve got a lot of people that look out for each other,” said William Glass, with the club.

Family members say Ingram was an artist who loved life and was a great mother.

Thursday, the Cookout Club donated Christmas presents to her three girls.

The group raises money through bi-weekly cookouts. The funds are donated to families going through hard times.

“There’s so much bad going on and everybody’s had a hard time this year and it’s just a positive outreach,” Glass said. “And what better to do it than three kids that lost their mother for Christmas.”

This year, about $1,600 was raised to fill every item on the girls’ wish list.

Ingram’s daughters wanted to share a message: “Thank you for Christmas, and thank you for supporting us after what we’ve been through.”

The group has been getting together for 15 years. They also help support Sheriff’s Boys Ranch in Adel, Georgia.

