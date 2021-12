TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says they are on the scene of a serious traffic crash in the area of Springcreek Highway and Dakota Drive.

Deputies say Springcreek Hwy. has been shut down.

No further information about the crash was released.

WCSO is currently on scene of a serious traffic crash in the area of Springcreek Highway and Dakota drive. Currently due... Posted by Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Jared Miller on Thursday, December 23, 2021

