Woman in critical condition following crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman is in critical condition following a crash on US 98 Thursday afternoon.

FHP says at 3:17 p.m. Thursday, a vehicle traveling eastbound on US-319 went to pass several vehicles at the same time, but failed to do so safely, ending in the collision with another car, traveling westbound.

Troopers say the driver of the eastbound-traveling vehicle, a 32-year-old man, was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare with minor injuries while the driver of the westbound-traveling vehicle, a 75-year-old woman, was flown to Bay Medical in critical condition.

