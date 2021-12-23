Advertisement

Woman in critical condition following crash in Franklin County

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman is in critical condition following a crash on US 98 Thursday afternoon.

FHP says at 3:17 p.m. Thursday, a vehicle traveling eastbound on US-319 went to pass several vehicles at the same time, but failed to do so safely, ending in the collision with another car, traveling westbound.

Troopers say the driver of the eastbound-traveling vehicle, a 32-year-old man, was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare with minor injuries while the driver of the westbound-traveling vehicle, a 75-year-old woman, was flown to Bay Medical in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an armed robbery from Nov. 24 at the...
Leon County deputies release surveillance photos of robbery suspect
Joseph Moore stands for a portrait at a park in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021....
He wore a wire, risked his life to expose who was in the KKK
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
UF Health COVID-19 vaccination
One more reason to get vaccinated: UF researchers find connection between COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction
TMH reports six cases of the Omicron variant, first cases confirmed in Leon County

Latest News

Havana hosts community Christmas celebration
Havana hosts community Christmas celebration
Havana hosts community Christmas celebration
Thomasville community group raises donations to give gifts to children who lost mother in car crash
Red and blue lights
Wakulla County deputies shut down Springcreek Highway following crash