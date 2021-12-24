Advertisement

Chef Sutton’s French Toast Royal

topped w/ Bacon Bits, Powered Sugar
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ingredients

  • ½ a loaf of French bread, (about 8 oz) cut into cubes
  • ½ cup butter
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • 6 eggs
  • 2 cups milk
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon, divided
  • 1 Tablespoon brown sugar, for topping
  • powdered sugar for topping, optional

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Butter a 13x9 inch baking pan and set aside.
  • In a small sauce pan, melt butter over medium heat. Once butter has melted, stir in brown sugar until dissolved and mixture is smooth. Pour mixture into the bottom of a 9x13 pan and spread evenly.
  • Add bread cubes to the pan, spreading over the top of the brown sugar/butter mixture.
  • In a medium sized bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, vanilla, and 1 tsp of cinnamon. Pour egg mixture over the top of bread cubes, insuring that all pieces of bread are saturated. Sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1 tablespoon of brown sugar.
  • Bake in preheated oven for 25-30 minutes until top is golden brown. Remove from oven and sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired. Enjoy!

