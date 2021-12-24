Chef Sutton’s French Toast Royal

½ a loaf of French bread, (about 8 oz) cut into cubes

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Butter a 13x9 inch baking pan and set aside.

In a small sauce pan, melt butter over medium heat. Once butter has melted, stir in brown sugar until dissolved and mixture is smooth. Pour mixture into the bottom of a 9x13 pan and spread evenly.

Add bread cubes to the pan, spreading over the top of the brown sugar/butter mixture.

In a medium sized bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, vanilla, and 1 tsp of cinnamon. Pour egg mixture over the top of bread cubes, insuring that all pieces of bread are saturated. Sprinkle with remaining 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1 tablespoon of brown sugar.