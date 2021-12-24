Advertisement

Jefferson County Fire Rescue extinguishes Christmas Eve home fire

Jefferson County Fire Rescue says they responded to a structure fire on Tindell Road Friday.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County Fire Rescue says they responded to a structure fire on Tindell Road Friday.

JCFR says around 2 p.m., firefighters responded to the scene and put the fire out at the room of origin.

Officials say there is extensive heat and smoke damage throughout the home.

JCFR says the Red Cross is providing support for the resident. A cause of the fire was not reported.

Posted by Jefferson County Fire Rescue on Friday, December 24, 2021

