Last second Holiday shoppers add to long lines and busy streets days before Christmas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With Christmas just two days away, shoppers are making their way to stores to make last second purchases.

If you’re a last second gift giver then you’ve more than likely noticed the hustle and bustle around town at stores as Christmas day inches closer and closer.

As more and more people take to the streets to get their items, simple tasks seem to become a little more time consuming.

“Driving around on the roads and everything you see places they normally take you like 10 or 15 minutes have taken at least twice that long,” shared Tallahassee resident Jordan Fox. “Getting in and out of stores or even fast food has taken quite a bit longer.”

“The lines have been long you know, a lot of things are sold out because everybody is trying to last minute Christmas shopping,” exclaimed Tallahassee resident Tyler Pye. “And I’m doing the same thing so I can’t really complain, I’m in the same group.”

Places like Academy Sports have also noticed the increase and have welcomed the business.

“In comparison to years past we’re seeing a lot of great positive shopping trends this year continuing through the holiday season,” explained Academy Sports and Outdoors Store Director Christopher Mitchell. “So we’re definitely seeing that everybody still wants to come out and see about is getting their shopping list done.”

And while some may dread the shopping experience, others enjoy what comes with it.

“I get excited to go buy gifts. I like buying gifts for my family you know making them happy and stuff so I get excited by this time of year, I don’t really dread it,” said Pye.

The feeling is even more evident for the businesses.

“I mean I couldn’t be happier. I mean really, the busier the better,” shared Mitchell. “I enjoy this kind of flow and I hope it continues.”

But overall, the overcrowding means family and friends are coming together.

“I don’t know, it’s just one of those times of year between Thanksgiving and Christmas that just draws your family all together,” explained Fox. “It doesn’t matter where they’re at I just kind of bring them together, it’s just with the holidays do.

With most stores set to be open on Christmas Eve, managers and shoppers alike believe it will be just as packed but they plan to still enjoy themselves.

