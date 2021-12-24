Advertisement

UF Heath confirmed their first case of the Omicron variant and expect a peak around February

Researchers are predicting the peak to be around January or February.
Researchers are predicting the peak to be around January or February.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shands treated their first confirmed case of the Omicron variant as an outpatient this week.

The case was verified by researchers at the UF Emerging Pathogens Institute. Dr. Ira Longini with the institute explains the severity of the variant.

“What we are predicting is even though we have a large surge in cases not as many serious cases, hospitalizations, and deaths as we saw with the Delta variant,” said Longini.

They created four models on the spread of Omicron in Florida. The institute predicts the variant will be half as deadly as the Delta variant and expect the peak in cases to be between 25,000 and 75,000 a day around January or February.

UF Health doctor Nicole Lovine said the best way to prevent the spread is by wearing a mask this holiday season.

“Now I know no one wants to hear that in the holidays nobody wanted to hear it last year either. But the reality is unless you’ve received a booster you are at risk for contracting and for spreading Omicron.”

UF’s campus had a surge of the flu more than a month ago and doctors are hoping it doesn’t peak at the same time as Omicron.

“We are really crossing our fingers and are hoping we don’t see a large number of influenza patients because to have that overlap of influenza and cover is really going to stress the health care system severely and we don’t want people to get sick,” said Lovine.

They both encourage everyone to get vaccinated and get the booster if it’s available for your age.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Brandon Balcom, 31, has been charged with attempted homicide and burglary with assault or...
One arrested, one in serious condition following Wednesday night stabbing
Red and blue lights
Wakulla County deputies shut down Springcreek Highway following crash
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Woman in critical condition following crash in Franklin County
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an armed robbery from Nov. 24 at the...
Leon County deputies release surveillance photos of robbery suspect
UF Health COVID-19 vaccination
One more reason to get vaccinated: UF researchers find connection between COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction

Latest News

French Toast Royal
Chef Sutton’s French Toast Royal
Video shows Florida officer beaten unconscious by inmate, police say
Days before Christmas, people take to the streets to take care of some last second Christmas...
Last second Holiday shoppers add to long lines and busy streets days before Christmas
Havana hosts community Christmas celebration
Havana hosts community Christmas celebration