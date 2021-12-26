Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 26

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was observed in many locations early Sunday morning with visibility as low as near zero. The fog is forecast to dissipate through the morning with the sky becoming partly cloudy. High temperatures are forecast to range from the upper 70s to near 80.

Rain chances will be near zero Sunday and Monday as ridging aloft will help to keep the weather tame and the mid- to upper-levels of the atmosphere dry. But the constant southerly low-level flow will keep low-end odds of showers and isolated thunderstorms starting mid week and lasting through the final week of 2021. Ridging aloft, low-level moisture and some sunshine will keep temperatures well above average. Highs will be near 80 for much of the week with lows in the mid 50s early week to near 60 late week.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.