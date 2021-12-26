‘The epitome of love:’ Project Annie serves Christmas meals for those in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Last month, Project Annie served up more than 1,000 meals for Thanksgiving.

Today, the organization did the same thing for Christmas.

Volunteers gave out hundreds of plates of turkey, ham, potatoes and mac and cheese.

“It’s so important,” Volunteer Nakeisha Rodgers said. “Especially with COVID, people have lost loved ones. And we sometimes forget that everybody’s not as fortunate as we are. And even if you can just provide a meal, provide a hug, provide a smile, provide a prayer, you have no idea how far that will go during this Christmas season.”

Project Annie has been providing holiday meals for the last 23 years.

The nonprofit’s director, Annie Johnson, says as long as she’s able, she’ll continue serving the community.

“It makes me feel like I’m doing something to help,” Johnson said. “And make them feel like they’ve got somebody to care for them.”

Ron Mozee, a Tallahassee resident who stopped by for a plate of food today, said that care doesn’t go unnoticed.

“This is the epitome of love,” Mozee said. “A lot of people say it flippantly, ”I love you this and that,” but love actually is an action word. You’ve got to put some feet to it, and this is what Miss Annie does--just spreading Christmas joy.”

