Advertisement

‘The epitome of love:’ Project Annie serves Christmas meals for those in need

Project Annie volunteers serve up free Christmas meals
Project Annie volunteers serve up free Christmas meals(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Last month, Project Annie served up more than 1,000 meals for Thanksgiving.

Today, the organization did the same thing for Christmas.

Volunteers gave out hundreds of plates of turkey, ham, potatoes and mac and cheese.

“It’s so important,” Volunteer Nakeisha Rodgers said. “Especially with COVID, people have lost loved ones. And we sometimes forget that everybody’s not as fortunate as we are. And even if you can just provide a meal, provide a hug, provide a smile, provide a prayer, you have no idea how far that will go during this Christmas season.”

Project Annie has been providing holiday meals for the last 23 years.

The nonprofit’s director, Annie Johnson, says as long as she’s able, she’ll continue serving the community.

“It makes me feel like I’m doing something to help,” Johnson said. “And make them feel like they’ve got somebody to care for them.”

Ron Mozee, a Tallahassee resident who stopped by for a plate of food today, said that care doesn’t go unnoticed.

“This is the epitome of love,” Mozee said. “A lot of people say it flippantly, ”I love you this and that,” but love actually is an action word. You’ve got to put some feet to it, and this is what Miss Annie does--just spreading Christmas joy.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows Florida officer beaten unconscious by inmate, police say
Young child accepts a stuffed animal donated to her by the Wakulla County Community.
A Wakulla County community wraps their arms around a Leon County family for Christmas
Red and blue lights
Wakulla County deputies shut down Springcreek Highway following crash
Several people on board a Carnival cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus.
3rd Florida-based ship has outbreak, state cases hit record
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Woman in critical condition following crash in Franklin County

Latest News

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Five people hospitalized after crash on Thomasville Road
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
Young child accepts a stuffed animal donated to her by the Wakulla County Community.
A Wakulla County community wraps their arms around a Leon County family for Christmas
Jefferson County Fire Rescue says they responded to a structure fire on Tindell Road Friday.
Jefferson County Fire Rescue extinguishes Christmas Eve home fire