Five people hospitalized after crash on Thomasville Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Five people are in serious condition after a Friday night crash in Leon County.

The accident happened shortly before 8:30pm Thursday night. According the the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, 18, was driving southbound on Thomasville Road near Horseshoe Plantation.

Authorities say the driver and two passengers were ejected after he lost control and the vehicle overturned.

The passengers include two males, ages 17 and 25, and two females, ages 20 and 23.

FHP says no in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt. All five individuals were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare as Trauma alerts.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.