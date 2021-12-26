Advertisement

Tallahassee PD: Early Sunday shooting near North Monroe Street

Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
(wctv)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting in Tallahassee Sunday morning left a woman injured, according to Tallahassee Police.

The shooting took place near the 1800 Block of North Monroe Street, near the intersection of Tharpe Street and Monroe Street, just before 3 a.m. according to a social media post from TPD.

A woman sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, TPD said.

Detectives have asked anyone with information to contact TPD at 850-891-4200, or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS. They said the investigation into the shooting was open and ongoing, and would provide additional details when they become available.

