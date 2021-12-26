Tallahassee PD: Early Sunday shooting near North Monroe Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting in Tallahassee Sunday morning left a woman injured, according to Tallahassee Police.

The shooting took place near the 1800 Block of North Monroe Street, near the intersection of Tharpe Street and Monroe Street, just before 3 a.m. according to a social media post from TPD.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred just before 3:00 a.m. near the 1800 block of North Monroe Street.



One victim, an adult female, sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/FXD7wh4BzB — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) December 26, 2021

A woman sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, TPD said.

Detectives have asked anyone with information to contact TPD at 850-891-4200, or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS. They said the investigation into the shooting was open and ongoing, and would provide additional details when they become available.

