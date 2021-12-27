Four teenagers arrested following burglary of North Monroe St. business

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested four teenagers after the burglary of a business in the 3800 block of North Monroe Street.

Deputies say around 3 a.m. on Sunday, officials arrived to the scene and found the doors of the business had been shattered and forced open. Property was damaged and missing as well.

LCSO says later that morning, 18-year-old Anthony Leggett and three other teenagers were arrested in connection to the burglary and the missing merchandise was recovered.

Authorities say surveillance video connected all four to another burglary that took place at the same business around 3 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

Leggett was taken to the Leon County Detention Facility and was charged with two counts of burglary (dwelling or structure) and two counts of grand theft.

Also arrested were two boys aged 17 and one boy aged 16. All three have also been charged two counts of burglary (dwelling or structure) and two counts of grand theft. All three juveniles were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

