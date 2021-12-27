Seminoles, Rattlers continue to see games postponed, canceled due to COVID

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - COVID-19 is continuing to cause disruptions to the collegiate basketball schedules for Florida State and Florida A&M.

Monday, both the Seminoles and Rattlers announced new game postponements and cancelations due to COVID-19 protocols.

FSU announced its December 29 game against Boston College has been postponed, with no rescheduled date yet announced. The Seminoles, who have had three-straight games impacted due to the coronavirus, are scheduled to play next on New Year’s Day at N.C. State.

FAMU says its game on Dec. 29 against Illinois has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Illini program. This is the second-straight Rattlers game to be postponed, after a Dec. 21 game against Arizona State was called off.

The Rattlers are set to open SWAC play on Monday, Jan. 3, at Bethune-Cookman.

