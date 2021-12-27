Advertisement

Study finds Legos are better investment than gold

Study finds collectible toys are a better investment than gold, stocks or bonds.
Study finds collectible toys are a better investment than gold, stocks or bonds.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you ever thought about investing in discontinued Lego sets, then it might be the way to go for a lot of cash!

Researchers at a Russian university checked out the rate of return when it came to collecting toys and they found high value collectibles proved to be a better investment than gold, art or financial securities.

They noted retired Lego sets that were sold on secondary markets saw prices rises close to 11% annually.

That is currently faster than the rates for gold, stocks and bonds.

According to researchers, those who invest in Legos long-term can yield positive returns two to three years after retirement.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Five people hospitalized after crash on Thomasville Road
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
Tallahassee PD: Early Sunday shooting near North Monroe Street
Tests popular on Christmas as Florida hits new virus record
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family
Young child accepts a stuffed animal donated to her by the Wakulla County Community.
A Wakulla County community wraps their arms around a Leon County family for Christmas

Latest News

An Omicron-fueled surge of COVID-19 cases is causing major disruption across the skies and...
Omicron case surge disrupts travel
Activists held a rally calling on Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to reduce the 110-year prison...
Judge sets hearing to reconsider trucker’s 110-year sentence
In this photo taken Friday, April 21, 2017 a United States flag patch adorns the uniform of a...
New legislation would allow military service in lieu of prison time
Long lines were seen at Florida A&M’s COVID-19 testing site Monday morning as more than 1,000...
Tallahassee residents flocking to FAMU testing site as state records record-high COVID numbers
Classroom
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible