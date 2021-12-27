Tallahassee Police seeking information regarding missing man

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding 55-year-old Mark Noffa, who was last seen in the 2600 block of Capital Medical Boulevard on December 23.

TPD says Noffa was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Officials say Noffa is 5′7″, 230 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200.

Please share to help locate this missing person. If you have information regarding Mark's whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200. Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Monday, December 27, 2021

