Advertisement

Tallahassee residents flocking to FAMU testing site as state records record-high COVID numbers

Long lines were seen at Florida A&M’s COVID-19 testing site Monday morning as more than 1,000...
Long lines were seen at Florida A&M’s COVID-19 testing site Monday morning as more than 1,000 people were tested in the first three hours the clinic was open.(Savannah Kelley | WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Long lines were seen at Florida A&M’s COVID-19 testing site Monday morning as more than 1,000 people were tested in the first three hours the clinic was open.

This comes just days after Florida recorded its highest number of new COVID cases since the pandemic began. On Christmas Day, the state reported more than 32,000 new cases.

The good news is more people are getting tested. The bad news is a lot of people are testing positive.

At FAMU’s site specifically, they’re seeing about a 10% positivity rate.

As the Omicron variant spreads, more people are getting calls like the one Sunnie Clenney received Monday morning.

“Come home right away. We all got to get tested,” she recalled after learning her son-in-law tested positive.

Leon High School student Cameron Greene was getting tested Monday as well after his dad and sister tested positive.

“I’ve taken a couple of at-home tests and they’ve all come back negative. So you know, I’m hopeful that I don’t have it myself,” Greene said. “But you know, it’s still it’s nerve racking.”

Others, like Lillian Jack, have not had any known exposure but are staying vigilant, just in case.

“I consistently test every 10 days,” Jack said, adding she’s gotten more than 20 COVID tests so far.

They’ve all been negative, but she’s keeping up her routine nonetheless.

“The dangerous part about this disease is that you could have it and not know it. And COVID is definitely deadly. It’s proven itself so just want to be safe,” she continued.

Tanya Tatum with FAMU Health Services encourages anyone who has symptoms to get tested right away. Testing at FAMU is free and takes less than five minutes.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Five people hospitalized after crash on Thomasville Road
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
Tallahassee PD: Early Sunday shooting near North Monroe Street
Tests popular on Christmas as Florida hits new virus record
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family
Young child accepts a stuffed animal donated to her by the Wakulla County Community.
A Wakulla County community wraps their arms around a Leon County family for Christmas

Latest News

Twelve states have seen at least a 10% hike in COVID-19 hospitalizations this past week...
Omicron spreading nationally during holidays
Previously against the vaccine, the mother now encourages anyone who is unvaccinated to educate...
Mother of 5 urges vaccinations after monthslong battle with COVID-19
Researchers are predicting the peak to be around January or February.
UF Health confirmed their first case of the Omicron variant and expect a peak around February
In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 file photo, guests arrive at Universal Orlando Resort in...
Universal Orlando reinstates mask rule as COVID cases rise