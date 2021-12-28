Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Dec. 28

By Charles Roop
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another mild morning across the viewing area Monday with temperatures around or over 20 degrees above the normal morning low temperature. Dense fog was also reported in the eastern Big Bend with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Hamilton and Suwannee counties until 10 a.m. Monday. The sky should become more partly cloudy late in the day with a slight chance of showers - mainly in the western counties and close to the coast.

A locked ridge pattern will stick around and keep the weather somewhat quiet for the rest of the final work week of 2021, but temperatures will remain well above normal. Highs will be near 80 with lows in the 60s. The better rain odds will be Thursday at 40%. Enough convective energy will be in place starting Wednesday to bring a chance of thunderstorms with stronger storms being possible in Southwest Georgia Thursday.

New Year’s Day will remain mild with only a slight chance of showers, but that may change for the second day of 2022. Guidance models continue to bring a large-scale trough of low pressure aloft and dig into the southern Plains Saturday and help push an area of low pressure and cold front into the eastern United States. Rain chances, as of this update, were at 50% for Sunday with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 80s Saturday but be a few degrees cooler Sunday.

When the cold front passes - sometime Sunday or Sunday night - colder and drier air is forecast to move into the area. Morning lows Monday could reach into the 40s with highs near 60 under a mostly sunny to sunny sky.

