Downtown Thomasville sees financial boom from in-person shopping, events in 2021

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Holiday spending in South Georgia is making a comeback after many chose to shop online in 2020.

Local merchants say this year’s holiday season has really made a difference as more people go out for in-person shopping.

From toy stores to gift shops and downtown boutiques in Thomasville, traffic and spending in town is up and the support has been great for small businesses.

Many families found themselves online shopping in 2020.

“We used to always have a ton of out of town, out of state visitors coming and seeing us and last year you didn’t see quite as many visitors,” said Tiffany Salmons with La Robe Boutique.

The decision was understood by the local merchants but was also a big financial blow to local businesses.

“A lot of the small businesses didn’t get to open back up after the past year that we had so I think that really hit people,” Salmons furthered.

But times have truly changed as a record number of visitors and support has returned to small businesses.

“I would say I probably spent more,” explained Dylan O’Neal, an employee at The Gift Shop. “You know, it feels better to shop downtown and support local businesses. So, I think it’s easy to justify spending more when you’re supporting your community.”

This holiday season, Salmons says La Robe has extended hours to accommodate shoppers and, she says, they couldn’t be more thankful for the support.

With large events like Victorian Christmas and the return of the Christmas parade, thousands of people have been drawn to the downtown area.

Even if their contributions were small, Salmons says the impact is big.

“Even if it was like one or two things that they got on their list, it still made a big difference for us,” she said.

O’Neal says The Gift Shop has also seen a steady flow of traffic this past month.

Shoppers in downtown Thomasville say they spent about the same or more on gifts this year but saved on shipping.

