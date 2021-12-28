Advertisement

Florida officials find car in hit-and-run that killed 2 children

A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized, police said.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have found the car that plowed into a group of children in Florida, killing two and injuring four.

But detectives are still searching for the man who was driving it.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says two girls who were 5 and 6 died at the scene Monday.

Two 9-year-old girls, a 10-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were unknown Tuesday.

Officials say the man tried to pass a bus as it was pulling out to merge into his lane.

The car drove off the roadway into a sidewalk and hit the children.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Leggett, 18, and three other teenagers were arrested by Leon County deputies following...
Four teenagers arrested following burglary of North Monroe St. business
The Tallahassee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding 55-year-old Mark...
Tallahassee Police seeking information regarding missing man
Tallahassee Police Department badge over police lights and crime scene tape
Tallahassee PD: Early Sunday shooting near North Monroe Street
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Five people hospitalized after crash on Thomasville Road
Long lines were seen at Florida A&M’s COVID-19 testing site Monday morning as more than 1,000...
Tallahassee residents flocking to FAMU testing site as state records record-high COVID numbers

Latest News

Workers in the healthcare and airline industries are criticizing the CDC's decision to change...
CDC's new isolation guidance gains criticism
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
State lawmakers looking to crack down on cross-county burglaries
Amanda Henry is facing federal charges for assaulting two crew members during a spirit airlines...
Tennessee woman faces federal charges after air rage incident
Santa’s secret helper brought cheer to a little boy on Christmas after he thought his gifts...
Good Samaritan helps return Christmas gifts found on the side of the road