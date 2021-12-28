Advertisement

Hot for the Holidays: warm weather can’t slow Tallahassee Winter fun

A few days after Christmas, or the middle of Spring? A late-December warm up has folks in our area hitting the outdoors.
A few days after Christmas, or the middle of Spring? A late-December warm up has folks in our area hitting the outdoors.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just a few days removed from Christmas, residents all across the Capital City took to the outdoors, taking advantage of an end-of-the-year spring-like warmup.

Even after sunset Monday, viewing the Christmas lights at Dorothy B. Oven park was a shorts and t-shirt affair. The igloo and polar bear lights sweated out the muggy evening. The palm tree and flamingo were right at home.

“We’re just having a picnic,” said young Grady Swearingen a few hours earlier, spending the day eating outside with his aunt and grandmother.

“It’s so great,” he said.

A few miles away, the fountains at Cascades park were a popular place to be. Michon Sanders grew up in Tallahassee but now lives in Los Angeles. She returned home for the holidays.

“I don’t want the chill in the air for Christmas, I absolutely love the warmth,” she said. “I remember many Christmases in shorts, because it’s 75 degrees. It’s Florida.”

Shawn French travels to Tallahassee from Ft. Myers every year.

“Every Christmas when we come up here it’s usually cooler, so I usually enjoy going for a run in the cool weather, it gives me the sense of another season, which I don’t get to experience,” he said, understanding he wouldn’t get any cool weather until at least 2022.

And for the group of assisted living residents taking a field trip to the park, the warmth is a welcome sight. Krystal Whitney works at St. Augustine Assisted Living and Memory Care. She says colder holiday seasons can be really tough.

“They’re stuck inside and they don’t get to go out and visit with people as much. When it is warmer, it allows us to go out for a change of scenery and brighten their moods,” she said.

Winter-time traditions are alive and well in Tallahassee, even if that winter-like chill has taken a holiday vacation of its own.

