Tallahassee Police mourning death of K9 Diesel

The Tallahassee Police Department says they are mourning the loss of retired K9 Diesel, who died on Christmas Day from medical complications.
The Tallahassee Police Department says they are mourning the loss of retired K9 Diesel, who died on Christmas Day from medical complications.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are mourning the loss of retired K9 Diesel, who died on Christmas Day from medical complications.

Tallahassee Police announced Diesel’s death on Tuesday on Facebook.

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

According to TPD, Diesel served from October 2013 until July 2021.

“We will miss Diesel and will always be indebted to him for his dedicated service to his handler, the department, and the citizens of Tallahassee,” the department wrote on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

