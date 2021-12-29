Advertisement

3 lions test positive for COVID-19 in New Orleans zoo

Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11,...
Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11, 2021 Audubon Zoo(Audubon Zoo)
By WVUE News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Three African lions at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans tested positive for COVID-19.

Zookeepers say the lions, Arnold, Kali, and Asani were coughing and had nasal discharge, WVUE reported.

Arnold
Arnold(Audubon Zoo)
Lioness Kali
Lioness Kali(Audubon Zoo)

Authorities said the lions appear to be doing well and are currently being quarantined in their habitat.

The zoo is in the process of testing the three other lions.

Most likely, the lions were exposed to an asymptomatic keeper, officials say.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a shooting in Quincy Tuesday, according to police.
One dead, person of interest in custody following Tuesday shooting in Quincy
Anthony Leggett, 18, and three other teenagers were arrested by Leon County deputies following...
Four teenagers arrested following burglary of North Monroe St. business
Police lights.
BPS: No shots fired, two in custody following fight at Walmart
George Krikorian with his daughter, Nora, years ago. Krikorian is serving life in prison for...
One household, two very different DUI tragedies: Tallahassee family shares drunk driving’s devastating toll
Sean Charles Greer, 27, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident...
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 2 kids in Fla.

Latest News

Dr. and Mrs. Cecil Prescott are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary.
Alabama couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
David Ade interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci about the latest changes to CDC guidelines.
Dr. Fauci: ‘I don’t think we’re going to eradicate COVID’
David Ade's interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried got her booster shot at Florida A&M's vaccine site and...
Nikki Fried gets boosted, calls for more testing