Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Dec. 29

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another mild morning Wednesday with low clouds and some patchy fog in a few spots. Temperatures ranged from the 60s to a few 70s as of 5 a.m. Showers were to the north and west of the area in Alabama. The bulk of the rain will likely stay away, but rain chances will still be there - mainly in the afternoon - at 40% to 50% with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Rain chances will be at 50% Thursday as a decaying storm system is forecast to approach the area. There may be just enough convective energy and wind shear to bring a very-low-end threat of a few stronger thunderstorms with a potential of damaging wind gusts, small hail and an isolated tornado. The Storm Prediction Center added a large swath of the viewing area under a level-1 risk (out of 5) of severe weather Thursday. Highs will be closer to 80 inland.

Friday’s rain and thunderstorm odds will be slightly lower with highs closer to 80 with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. New Year’s Eve will be quiet with only a slim chance of a stray shower and mild conditions.

New Year’s Day will be partly cloudy but increasing cloudiness is likely late in the day as a potent cold front approaches the eastern U.S. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase Saturday night into Sunday. Rain odds Sunday will be near 70% with lows in the 60s and highs in the lower 80s Saturday to the upper 70s Sunday.

After the front passes sometime late Sunday, the sky is expected to clear during the night Sunday and into Monday with colder temperatures. Guidance models continued to trend the temperatures lower with each passing run. Lows Monday and Tuesday morning are, as of this update, forecast to be in the mid to upper 30s. Highs both days will be in the 60s.

