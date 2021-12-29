Advertisement

‘It’s been frustrating’: Pharmacists, residents upset with lack, delay in getting new at-home COVID tests

Frustrated pharmacists are waiting on shipments of COVID tests as demand for at-home kits soars.(Savannah Kelley | WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Pharmacists at the Publix on Ocala Road says all local Publix locations should have tests in stock.

However, they’re sold out online at CVS and Walgreens and every locally-owned pharmacy WCTV spoke with says they’re out as well.

“It’s been frustrating. Very, very frustrating,” said Alexis Roberts McMillan, Economy Drugstore Pharmacist Manager, who sold her last COVID test kit about 10 days ago.

Since then, people have been calling Economy Drugstore, asking for the at-home tests, but she’s had to turn them away.

“Once we had it in, zoom, it’s gone,” she explained. “So we’ve got more on order but waiting on it to come in.”

The tests are on backorder not just for Economy Drugstore, but for several local pharmacies.

Tallahassee resident Cassidy Shields says she had been checking the CVS and Walgreens websites regularly waiting for their at-home tests to get back in stock.

“I just figured if I had some at home, I wouldn’t even have to like venture out to see if I was positive and then it’s like just you know, less potential like passing it on to someone else if I had a few at home,” Shields said.

Eventually, she got tired of waiting and decided to get tested in-person.

Others did find at-home tests, but the price tag made them think twice about the purchase.

“The options were not affordable,” said Katie Wegrzyn.

“And of course I would rather wait a little longer to get one for free than to have to pay,” added Bridgette Welch.

When those tests are back in stock at Walgreens and CVS, there are limits on how many you can buy: Walgreens is restricting orders to four while CVS’ limit will be six.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

