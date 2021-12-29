NWS reports possible brief tornado in Bainbridge
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety is reporting a possible tornado and damage on Broad and Evans, Independent and Calhoun streets.
BPS posted photos of the damage, as well as a video from Brad Cox from Shotwell Street, to their Facebook page.
According to the National Weather Service, a preliminary local storm report indicates a “possible brief tornado” in Bainbridge, as well as roof damage to the Bearcat Express Convenience Store.
This is a developing story.
