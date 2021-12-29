One dead, person of interest in custody following Tuesday shooting in Quincy

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 1600 block of Hardin Street.

Quincy Police Captain Robert Mixson says officers responded to the scene after 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a call about shots being fired and masked individuals running from a house.

Officials say arriving officers to the scene pursued a vehicle and chased it to Gretna where the chase turned into a foot pursuit. QPD says the pursuit ended with one person of interest being taken into custody.

QPD says at Hardin Street, officers located a victim that had succumbed to a gun shot wound. An active homicide investigation is underway.

Officers are asking anyone from the community with knowledge of the incident to call QPD at 850-627-7111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim, citing Marsy’s Law.

WCTV has sent a reporter to the scene.

