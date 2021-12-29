Advertisement

Tallahassee police investigating shooting at West Tennessee St. gas station

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting at a gas station on West Tennessee Street.

According to the initial incident report, officers were working on an unrelated call in the 2700 block of West Pensacola Street around 3:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots.

About 10 minutes later, someone flagged the officers down and told them about a shooting victim at the Marathon gas station located at 2259 West Tennessee St.

TPD says the victim was taken to a hospital in the area, and they are expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting at this time, the department says.

