Advertisement

Time is running out to return stolen goods to avoid paying taxes on them

According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained throughout the year and must be documented.(Ronstik // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – There is only a limited amount of time left in 2021 to return any stolen property to avoid paying taxes on it.

According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained throughout the year and must be documented.

“If you steal property, you must report its fair market value in your income in the year you steal it unless you return it to its rightful owner in the same year,” the IRS guidelines from 2021 Publication 17 reads.

Likewise, the IRS said any income obtained from illegal activities, like dealing drugs, must also be claimed.

This income is added on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 8z, or on Schedule C (Form 1040) if it’s from your self-employment activity, according to the IRS.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Leggett, 18, and three other teenagers were arrested by Leon County deputies following...
Four teenagers arrested following burglary of North Monroe St. business
One person died in a shooting in Quincy Tuesday, according to police.
One dead, person of interest in custody following Tuesday shooting in Quincy
Police lights.
BPS: No shots fired, two in custody following fight at Walmart
The Tallahassee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding 55-year-old Mark...
Tallahassee Police seeking information regarding missing man
Sean Charles Greer, 27, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident...
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 2 kids in Fla.

Latest News

Islamic Center of Tucson suspects
Police investigating assault, criminal damage at Islamic Center of Tucson
David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday,
Doctor at Missouri boarding school arrested for alleged child sex crimes
The muggy feeling remained Wednesday morning, but rain and thunderstorm chances are returning....
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Dec. 29
The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.
Home Depot enhances their military discount