TMH not accepting new elective surgeries requiring bed stay until Jan. 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says it is temporarily not accepting new elective surgery cases requiring an inpatient bed stay because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Big Bend.

TMH says the pause on new elective surgeries is effective until Sunday, Jan. 9. The hospital’s statement says pre-scheduled and outpatient procedures are not affected and will carry on as normal.

“As always, TMH will continue to immediately care for patients with emergent or urgent cases,” the statement says.

