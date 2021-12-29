Advertisement

TMH not accepting new elective surgeries requiring bed stay until Jan. 9

Pre-scheduled and outpatient procedures are not affected and will carry on as normal, the hospital says.
FILE PHOTO: Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
FILE PHOTO: Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says it is temporarily not accepting new elective surgery cases requiring an inpatient bed stay because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Big Bend.

TMH says the pause on new elective surgeries is effective until Sunday, Jan. 9. The hospital’s statement says pre-scheduled and outpatient procedures are not affected and will carry on as normal.

“As always, TMH will continue to immediately care for patients with emergent or urgent cases,” the statement says.

