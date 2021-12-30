Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Thursday, Dec. 30

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It felt more like late spring instead of late December with temperatures in the upper 60s to the lower 70s with showers moving through portions of the viewing area as of 5 a.m. Rain chances will be higher along with a very low threat of damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. The better odds of stronger storms will likely be later in the day. Highs will range from the mid 70s to near 80. Be sure to have the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App to be alerted if any advisories are issued.

There is a level 1 out of 5 risk of damaging wind gusts, small hail, and an isolated tornado Thursday for the northwestern half of the area. The better odds will be during the afternoon and early evening hours. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/RNSLsTEJe0 — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) December 30, 2021

Rain chances will be on the lower side for Friday and Saturday, but temperatures will stay well above average for the New Year. Highs will be closer to 80 with lows in the 60s. The odds of showers will be between 20% and 30%. The weather for New Year’s Eve celebrations will be quiet, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out along and the temperatures will be mild.

A potent cold front is forecast to move into the eastern U.S late Saturday into Sunday. The two main global forecast models agreed with the timing, and believe the rain will move into the western counties (near the Apalachicola River) around dawn and move east through the rest of the day. Highs will reach into the upper 70s with a 70% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms.

After the cold front passes Sunday evening, a cold and dry air mass will follow and morning lows could get to near the freezing mark Monday morning with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 with a sunny sky during the day. Temperatures will begin to moderate Tuesday into Wednesday.

