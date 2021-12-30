Cleaning man attacked by tiger after reaching into cage at Fla. zoo
Published: Dec. 29, 2021
NAPLES, Fla. (WINK) - A man who entered an unauthorized area of a Florida zoo was seriously injured after being attacked by a tiger.
The victim, believed to be in his 20s, is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo. He apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger Wednesday in a restricted area after hours.
The tiger grabbed the man’s arm in its mouth and would not let go until a deputy was forced to shoot the animal. The tiger later died.
A medical helicopter took the injured cleaning man to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.
