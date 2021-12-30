Driver who killed La. siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, authorities say

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - The man who drove the wrong way on a Louisiana interstate and struck a family’s SUV head-on, killing himself and three siblings, was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say John Lundy, 54, of Georgia, had a blood alcohol level that was three times the legal limit of intoxication, toxicology test results confirmed on Dec. 30.

The crash happened on Dec. 17, shortly after 9 p.m. near Hwy. 29, and claimed the lives of Lindy Rae Simmons, 20, Kamryn Simmons, 14, and Christopher Simmons, 16, all of Jeanerette, as well as Lundy.

Investigators say Lundy was driving his truck the wrong way down I-49 and struck the Simmons’ SUV head-on.

Lundy and Lindy Simmons were pronounced dead at the scene. Kamryn, Christopher, and two other passengers were transported to a hospital. Kamryn and Christopher died from their injuries at the hospital.

Our Savior’s Church New Iberia Campus will host the triple funeral for the Simmons siblings at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Their obituaries captured the joy the three had in their lives.

Kamryn was a beautiful, smart girl with a naturally meek spirit and a peace about her. Once she got to know someone, she revealed her true outgoing, bubbly nature and sense of humor. As a sophomore at ACS, she was finding herself, refreshing her outlook on life, and maturing. She had recently grown closer to God than ever before to a point that a positive change was obvious to those around her.

As an old soul, Chris was abnormally sensible, thoughtful, and helpful. He had a keen awareness of and deep gratitude for his parents’ hard work and sacrifice to provide for him and his siblings that he never took for granted. He was known to walk around the house and turn off lights or help with household chores before being asked. He had a strong work ethic and worked after-school and summer jobs to earn his own money.

Lindy emitted joy that pulled others into her joyful orbit. She had a special way of intensely loving and connecting with people. She had recently grown in confidence and blossomed from a quiet girl into a true, radiant beauty, inside and out.

The siblings are survived by their parents, Dawn Hebert Simmons, who was also critically injured in the crash, and Ray G. Simmons; six older siblings, Ren Simmons (Ciera), Katie Simmons DeRouen (Errik), Shea Simmons, Rhett Simmons, Carly Simmons (Lestat), and Kyle Simmons.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.