Leon Co. healthcare and community leaders to discuss COVID surge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor has invited community and healthcare leaders to attend a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4 to discuss the recent COVID-19 surge and ongoing operations.

A release detailed that the meeting will begin online at 10 a.m. and will stream virtually. Community leaders like the Mayor, City Managers, School Board members and LCSO are invited to discuss the Omicron and Delta variant’s impact on the community with members from the Florida Department of Health, Emergency Management and County Administrator.

The meeting is set to discuss the coordination and response operations among local agencies, testing and other efforts to support local healthcare.

