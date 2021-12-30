Advertisement

Leon Co. healthcare and community leaders to discuss COVID surge

FILE — Officials from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Tuesday that they have...
FILE — Officials from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Tuesday that they have confirmed a third presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor has invited community and healthcare leaders to attend a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4 to discuss the recent COVID-19 surge and ongoing operations.

A release detailed that the meeting will begin online at 10 a.m. and will stream virtually. Community leaders like the Mayor, City Managers, School Board members and LCSO are invited to discuss the Omicron and Delta variant’s impact on the community with members from the Florida Department of Health, Emergency Management and County Administrator.

The meeting is set to discuss the coordination and response operations among local agencies, testing and other efforts to support local healthcare.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Krikorian with his daughter, Nora, years ago. Krikorian is serving life in prison for...
One household, two very different DUI tragedies: Tallahassee family shares drunk driving’s devastating toll
Bainbridge Public Safety is reporting a possible tornado and damage on Broad and Evans,...
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado in Bainbridge
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police investigating shooting at West Tennessee St. gas station
One person died in a shooting in Quincy Tuesday, according to police.
One dead, person of interest in custody following Tuesday shooting in Quincy
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old...
Ala. mom charged with multiple counts of murder in 5-year-old daughter’s death

Latest News

(Source: AP)
Tornado Confirmed in Colquitt Co.
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
Bainbridge Public Safety is reporting a possible tornado and damage on Broad and Evans,...
NWS confirms EF-0 tornado in Bainbridge
Bainbridge Public Safety is reporting a possible tornado and damage on Broad and Evans,...
NWS reports possible brief tornado in Bainbridge