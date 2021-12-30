TPD investigate shooting on Lake Avenue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A shooting in Tallahassee left two injured on Lake Avenue Thursday afternoon, according to Tallahassee Police.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Lake Avenue. TPD said the two victims, one of which is a juvenile, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact TPD or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.