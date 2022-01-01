Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It felt more like June 1 instead of Jan. 1 as temperatures were mainly near 70 as of 8 a.m. Saturday. A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect for the coastal counties and the offshore waters until 10 a.m. The fog is anticipated to fizzle out late in the morning and a clearer sky is in the forecast for the afternoon hours.

A storm system over in the Plains and Deep South Saturday morning is forecast to move east and bring a squall line just west of the viewing area or entering Southwest Georgia around or after dawn Sunday. Rain chances will increase through Sunday along with a chance of thunderstorms. The entire area was placed under a level 1 (out of 5) risk of severe weather Sunday with damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado being the hazards of concern. Be sure to download the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App to check the radar and receive any watches or warnings that could be issued by the National Weather Service. Guidance models have the squall line and cold front exiting the I-75 corridor roughly between 8 and 11 p.m. Rain chances Sunday will be at 80% with highs near 80 in many locations.

Once the cold front exits the viewing area, a clearing sky will begin to take place along with falling temperatures. The Sunday morning lows will be near 40 inland. High temperatures will be closer to 60 - much cooler than what was felt in recent days - with a sunny sky.

Temperatures will stay cool Tuesday with a morning low in the mid 30s inland with highs in the mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky. High pressure at the surface, which will help bring in the colder air and calmer weather early in the week, is forecast to move into the Atlantic late Tuesday and begin to change the low-level flow from the north to the east. This change will bring a tad more moisture and raise the temperatures for Wednesday with the morning low in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the upper 60s.

Guidance models brought another storm system into the eastern U.S. Thursday and Friday. Timing differences remained; therefore, confidence on timing of showers and thunderstorms was low. As of this post, rain chances will be in the 30% to 40% range for Thursday and Friday.

