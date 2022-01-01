Police searching for missing Tallahassee woman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are asking the public to help locate a missing Tallahassee woman.

According to TPD, 59-year-old Julia Ann Williams went missing Saturday in the 300 block of Windsong Drive.

She was last seen wearing red, flannel pajama pants and a white shirt, and driving a four door 2018 Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at (850) 891-4200.

