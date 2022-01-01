Advertisement

Police searching for missing Tallahassee woman

TPD is asking for assistance in locating Julia Ann Williams.
TPD is asking for assistance in locating Julia Ann Williams.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are asking the public to help locate a missing Tallahassee woman.

According to TPD, 59-year-old Julia Ann Williams went missing Saturday in the 300 block of Windsong Drive.

She was last seen wearing red, flannel pajama pants and a white shirt, and driving a four door 2018 Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at (850) 891-4200.

