Suspect accused in multiple drive-by shootings arrested in Jackson County

A man is on custody after deputies say he went on a New Year's Eve shooting spree across...
A man is on custody after deputies say he went on a New Year's Eve shooting spree across Jackson County. No one was reported injured.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused in multiple New Year’s Eve shootings in Jackson County was arrested, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Saturday news release, JCSO said the search for a suspect began following a shooting in Sneads. Around 2:10 p.m. Friday, the agency received a report of a man shooting a weapon from a vehicle, aiming towards another vehicle.

Soon after, deputies received another shooting report, this time in Grand Ridge. A white male in a ski mask allegedly fired 17 times from a vehicle towards another vehicle, parked behind a home.

Deputies responded to a third shooting on Reddoch Road. A man reportedly armed with a rifle or long gun fired once towards a home, striking a vehicle.

The description of the suspect was the same in all three incidents, according to the press release.

A matching vehicle was found in Grand Ridge, and after a traffic stop, Jason Alford was arrested.

Alford is facing a long list of charges, including two counts of discharging a firearm in public or residential property, two counts of criminal mischief, and trespass.

More charges could be pending, per JCSO.

