Tallahassee rings in 2022 with return of ‘Countdown Downtown’ at Cascades Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crowded Cascades Park spent the final hours of 2021 in style, celebrating New Year’s Eve at the Countdown Downtown event Friday night.

Hundreds of families watched live entertainment for four hours, only interrupted by two separate fireworks shows.

The headliner was Tallahassee band Two Foot Level. Todd Bevis plays in the band. He said Cascades Park is one of his favorite venues.

“It allows everybody to be comfortable and be together to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022,” he said.

He has a sunny view of 2022.

“I have great hope for the future, exciting things for all of us I think,” he said.

Across the park, Laura Adams found her perfect spot, on a swing bench overlooking the West pond.

Adams said she was thrilled to see the event return after taking 2020 off.

”It feels good to get back amongst the people again with the safety-ness with the shots and the boosters, the masks when we have them on,” she said.

Adams also believes the next year will be filled with moments of joy.

“By 2023 I hope we are united together, strong again, back to work, everyone is happy, we get world peace,” she said.

By six, the berm filled up with folks eager to enjoy the musical acts.

At seven and 9:45, the dark cloudy sky transformed into a canvas of light and wonder. Fireworks served as a perfect back drop to plan New Years resolutions, and hope for the best come 2022.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.