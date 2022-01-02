Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances are forecast to increase through the day Sunday with the threat of severe weather increasing, too. The Storm Prediction Center placed the viewing area under a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather, an increase in the threat of damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and small hail compared to earlier forecasts.

All modes of severe weather are possible for Sunday, mainly later in the afternoon and through the evening hours. (WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

The threat will increase in the afternoon and evening hours Sunday thanks in part to daytime heating that would help increase convective energy. Better dynamics just above the surface to the mid levels of the atmosphere would also heighten wind shear and could produce stronger thunderstorms. Be sure to have the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App to receive weather alerts when they are issued.

The squall line is forecast to exit the viewing area between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Shortly afterward, the passage of the cold front will usher in colder and drier air for a short time in the new work week. Lows Monday will be in the 40s with the high only reaching the upper 50 to near 60 with a clearing sky.

The coldest morning will be Tuesday with lows in the middle 30s inland, but high pressure at the surface will move into the Atlantic and change the wind flow from the north to the east. The change will increase temperatures and add a few more clouds. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high in the mid 60s. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the mid 40s with a high closer to 70.

A storm system will likely move into the eastern U.S. Thursday into Friday and push a cold front into the area. Rain chances will be in the forecast for Thursday with a chance Friday morning.

