Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 2

By Charles Roop
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances are forecast to increase through the day Sunday with the threat of severe weather increasing, too. The Storm Prediction Center placed the viewing area under a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather, an increase in the threat of damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and small hail compared to earlier forecasts.

All modes of severe weather are possible for Sunday, mainly later in the afternoon and through...
All modes of severe weather are possible for Sunday, mainly later in the afternoon and through the evening hours.(WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

The threat will increase in the afternoon and evening hours Sunday thanks in part to daytime heating that would help increase convective energy. Better dynamics just above the surface to the mid levels of the atmosphere would also heighten wind shear and could produce stronger thunderstorms. Be sure to have the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App to receive weather alerts when they are issued.

The squall line is forecast to exit the viewing area between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Shortly afterward, the passage of the cold front will usher in colder and drier air for a short time in the new work week. Lows Monday will be in the 40s with the high only reaching the upper 50 to near 60 with a clearing sky.

The coldest morning will be Tuesday with lows in the middle 30s inland, but high pressure at the surface will move into the Atlantic and change the wind flow from the north to the east. The change will increase temperatures and add a few more clouds. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high in the mid 60s. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the mid 40s with a high closer to 70.

A storm system will likely move into the eastern U.S. Thursday into Friday and push a cold front into the area. Rain chances will be in the forecast for Thursday with a chance Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is asking for assistance in locating Julia Ann Williams.
UPDATE: Police found missing Tallahassee woman
Cases in Florida and Leon County have surged over the past month.
FL COVID-19 cases jump 130%, Leon County cases nearly 300% higher than week before
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in south Tallahassee.
New Year’s Day shooting takes a life in Tallahassee
A man is on custody after deputies say he went on a New Year's Eve shooting spree across...
Suspect accused in multiple drive-by shootings arrested in Jackson County
A crash took a life Saturday in Hamilton County.
Man dies after SUV collides with pickup truck in Hamilton County

Latest News

The Storm Prediction Center has bumped up the odds of severe weather for Sunday afternoon and...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 2
Charles’ Saturday Evening Weather Update - Jan. 1
The new year is here and it will be nice and a bit warm, but better rain and storm chances will...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 1
The new year is here and it will be nice and a bit warm, but better rain and storm chances will...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 1