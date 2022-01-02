Charles’ Saturday Evening Weather Update - Jan. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday was a nice but very mild day for Jan. 1. Saturday’s high temperature, 80, was just a degree shy of matching the record for the day set in 2019. Meanwhile, the morning low of 67 was 26 degrees above normal for Jan. 1.

The warm weather will last into Saturday night with a chance of shower or two with an increasingly cloudy sky. Overall, Sunday morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s with a 20% chance of a stray shower.

A storm system that was moving through much of the South is forecast to continue its eastward trek and bring a squall line into the viewing area starting Sunday. Guidance models have slowed down the progression of the line of rain and storms since earlier model runs created Saturday morning, and even hint at showers developing ahead of that. Given the unreasonably warm and muggy air mass, additional showers and and thunderstorms ahead of the line are probable.

SPC issues Day 2 Marginal Convective Risk at Jan 1, 17:18z for TAE https://t.co/wdZoK7VM5t pic.twitter.com/414I3wnLmX — IEMBot TAE (@iembot_tae) January 1, 2022

There is also a chance of stronger to severe thunderstorms Sunday with the greatest threat in the afternoon when daytime heating can generate enough convective energy to develop stronger thunderstorms. Guidance models have suggested the development of a jet of higher wind speeds in the lower levels of the atmosphere, also known as a low level jet, which can add wind shear to a thunderstorm. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire viewing area under a “marginal” level 1 severe threat. It’s a low threat, but the slim odds of damaging wind gusts with stronger thunderstorms along with an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

It will also be very windy Sunday with winds between 10 and 20 mph inland with higher gusts possible outside of any thunderstorms.

Models have shifted the departure of the squall line to roughly between 9 p.m. and midnight on Sunday. Once the line and accompanying cold front pass late Sunday night, a slow clearing and colder air is forecast to move into the Big Bend and South Georgia. Lows Monday morning will mainly be in the mid to upper 40s.

The weather will be nice and sunny on Monday, but temperatures will be much colder than recent days with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Temperatures will stay cool Tuesday with a morning low in the mid 30s inland with highs in the lower to mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky. High pressure at the surface, which will help bring in the colder air and calmer weather early in the week, is forecast to move into the Atlantic late Tuesday and begin to change the low-level flow from the north to the east. This change will bring a tad more moisture and raise the temperatures for Wednesday with the morning low in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the upper 60s.

Guidance models brought another storm system into the eastern U.S. Thursday and Friday. Timing differences remained; therefore, confidence on timing of showers and thunderstorms was low. As of this post, rain chances will be in the 30% to 40% range for Thursday and Friday.

