Advertisement

Man dies after SUV collides with pickup truck in Hamilton County

A crash took a life Saturday in Hamilton County.
A crash took a life Saturday in Hamilton County.(AP Images)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man died following a collision between a SUV and pickup truck Saturday evening in Hamilton County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 34-year-old White Springs man was driving a SUV west on Mill Street approaching the intersection with CR 135 just after 5 p.m.

According to FHP, the SUV failed to stop at the stop sign, colliding with a pickup truck entering the intersection at the same time.

The SUV rolled over and the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, according to troopers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two seven-year-old boys were also in the SUV, but did not get hurt, per FHP.

The 74-year-old driver of the pickup truck was also uninjured.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigating shooting on Lake Avenue
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
(Source: AP)
Tornado Confirmed in Colquitt Co.
Photos, a driver's license, the original warrant and other items from a 1969 robbery involving...
Friendly family man’s 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
A large crowd celebrated the final hours of 2021 with two different fireworks displays at...
Tallahassee rings in 2022 with return of ‘Countdown Downtown’ at Cascades Park

Latest News

Cases in Florida and Leon County have surged over the past month.
FL COVID-19 cases jump 130%, Leon County cases nearly 300% higher than week before
TPD is asking for assistance in locating Julia Ann Williams.
UPDATE: Police found missing Tallahassee woman
A man is on custody after deputies say he went on a New Year's Eve shooting spree across...
Suspect accused in multiple drive-by shootings arrested in Jackson County
The new year is here and it will be nice and a bit warm, but better rain and storm chances will...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 1