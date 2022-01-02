Man dies after SUV collides with pickup truck in Hamilton County
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man died following a collision between a SUV and pickup truck Saturday evening in Hamilton County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
A 34-year-old White Springs man was driving a SUV west on Mill Street approaching the intersection with CR 135 just after 5 p.m.
According to FHP, the SUV failed to stop at the stop sign, colliding with a pickup truck entering the intersection at the same time.
The SUV rolled over and the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, according to troopers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two seven-year-old boys were also in the SUV, but did not get hurt, per FHP.
The 74-year-old driver of the pickup truck was also uninjured.
